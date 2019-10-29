World Open: Mark Allen beats Ken Doherty to progress to second round in China

Allen reached the semi-finals in both the recent Shanghai Championship and English Open

Mark Allen progressed to the second round at the World Open in China as he earned a 5-3 win over Ken Doherty.

Helped by a break of 130 in frame two, Allen moved 4-0 up before Doherty won three in a row - helped by a century - to reduce the margin to the minimum.

However, Northern Ireland's Allen hit a break of 77 to set up a second-round meeting with home player Zhang Anda.

The Chinese player, ranked 73rd in the world, earned a 5-3 first-round victory over compatriot Li Hang.

Dubliner Fergal O'Brien also secured a 5-3 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan conqueror Dominic Dale.

O'Brien produced breaks of 93, 104 and 107 on his way to victory and he will met either China's Zhou Yuelong or Leicester's Ben Woollaston next.