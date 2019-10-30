World Open: Mark Allen beats Zhang Anda 5-3 to progress to last 16

Allen reached the semi-finals in both the recent Shanghai Championship and English Open

Mark Allen has progressed to the last 16 of the World Open in Yushan courtesy of a 5-3 win over China's Zhang Anda.

Allen lost the first frame but a break of 108 saw him draw level and although he lost the next he compiled a 98 in frame four to restore parity again.

The Northern Irishman moved 4-2 ahead with a 62 and although Zhang reduced his deficit to a single frame a break of 129 saw Allen through in the eighth.

The world number seven will play David Gilbert in round three on Thursday.

Allen had made it to the last 32 with a 5-3 victory over Ken Doherty, while world-ranked 73 Zhang had seen off compatriot Li Hang by the same scoreline.

Allen has been on a good run of form in recent weeks, reaching the semi-finals of three of his last four tournaments - the International Championship, the Shanghai Masters and the English Open.

After this week's tournament, the 33-year-old will compete in the Champion of Champions at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, followed by the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.