Robbie McGuigan: Antrim teenager awarded place in Northern Ireland Open

McGuigan may come up against stepfather Mark Allen at the Waterfront Hall

Northern Irish snooker prospect Robbie McGuigan will compete against the sport's best at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

McGuigan, 15, has been awarded a place in the 129-strong field which includes Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby and Mark Allen, his stepfather

Cork's Ross Bulman, 18, has also earned a spot in the event, which takes place 11-17 November at the Waterfront Hall.

"I was buzzing when I found out because I wasn't expecting it," said McGuigan.

"It will be the best moment I have had in snooker so far by a mile - I can't wait. I'm not too worried about the result, I'm just going to enjoy it because it will be my first taste of a big event."

McGuigan, who is currently fifth in the Challenge Tour rankings, is one of four wildcards alongside Bulman, Patrick Wallace and Declan Lavery.

Two of wildcards will play each other in a preliminary match, with the winner advancing into the 128-man flat draw.

The Northern Ireland Open is the second event in the 2019/20 Home Nations series.

Trump is the defending champion, having beaten O'Sullivan 9-7 in last year's final.