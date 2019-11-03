Judd Trump beats Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in World Open final

Trump beat Sam Craigie, Liang Wenbo, Joe Perry, Michael Holt and John Higgins to reach the final

World number one Judd Trump captured his 13th ranking title with a 10-5 win over Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the World Open final in Yushan, China.

The 30-year-old Bristolian won three of his five matches en route to the final in the deciding frame, including a 6-5 semi-final victory over John Higgins.

But against fellow left-hander Un-Nooh, the world number 37, he raced 7-1 up.

Un-Nooh won four frames in five to make it 8-5 but Trump made a 130 and soon sealed his second title of the season.

Un-Nooh, who won the Snooker Shoot Out in February, made a clearance of 32 to win the second frame on the black and level at 1-1.

But after two hours of the final he was 7-1 behind, Trump recording breaks of 58, 96, 78, 90, 85 and 68.

Trump was also awarded the seventh frame after Un-Nooh was penalised for the three-miss rule.

The gap was reduced to three frames at the mid-session interval but Trump recorded the highest break of the match to move within one frame of victory, adding 61 and 36 in frame 15 to secure the £150,000 winner's prize.

It is his sixth tournament win in the last year and it brings him level with Ding Junhui at eighth on the all-time list of ranking titles.

