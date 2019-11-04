Reanne Evans loses 4-3 to Shaun Murphy on Champion of Champions debut

Reanne Evans has made a 140 break in competitive play

World number eight Shaun Murphy survived a superb fightback from Reanne Evans on her Champion of Champions debut and went through 4-3 in Coventry.

Evans was 3-0 down after an untidy start but took the match to a decider, which Murphy won in style with a 130.

He faces 2015 winner Neil Robertson to decide Group four later on Monday.

Evans, 34, the 12-time women's world champion, had a highest break of 51 in the biggest payday of her career, with first-round losers receiving £12,500.

The Midlander, who beat Robin Hull in the first qualifying round of the 2017 World Championship, was assured of a place when Ronnie O'Sullivan, who had already qualified, retained the Shanghai Masters last month.

Both players struggled with the table in the early stages and after Evans left the yellow in the jaws of the pocket, Murphy cleared to the pink to take a 3-0 lead.

Evans took a scrappy fourth frame when she sank a tricky frame-ball blue and built a 54-point lead over a floundering Murphy in frame five, sealing it with four outstanding pots in succession from the yellow.

Aided by a fluked red on 36, she then added a 51, Murphy responded with a 53 but left a difficult red and Evans cued perfectly from tight on the cushion to pot into the middle pocket.

But after Evans went off in the decider, 2005 world champion Murphy, 37 - who in September won his first ranking title since March 2017 with a 10-9 victory over Mark Williams at the China Championship - rolled in a composed century.

Earlier this year, Evans made history along with Emma Parker at the Snooker Shoot Out as they became the first women to play on television in the final stages of a ranking event in the UK.

Both lost in round one, Evans to Jimmy White and Parker to Laxman Rawat.

Defending champion O'Sullivan will play old friend White on Thursday.

White, 57, a six-time Crucible runner-up, won the World Seniors title this year.

The competition, with a top prize of £150,000, takes place at the Ricoh Arena until Sunday and features tournament winners from the previous 12 months.

The format comprises 16 players split into four groups. Each group contains two semi-finals followed by a final, with the winners of the four groups going through to the overall semi-finals.