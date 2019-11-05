Northern Ireland Open: Holder Judd Trump to face James Cahill in opener

Judd Trump collected the World Open title in China

World champion Judd Trump will begin his Northern Ireland Open title defence against James Cahill in Belfast.

Fellow Englishman Cahill, the world number 113, caused a major upset as he beat Ronnie O'Sullivan in round one at the World Championship in April.

A total of 129 players will play in the first round at the Waterfront Hall over the first two days of the tournament, which begins on Monday, 11 November.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen will play England's Sam Craigie.

Trump, who won the World Open in China last week, went on to become world number one after his 9-7 victory over O'Sullivan in last year's Northern Ireland Open final. His match against Cahill will take place on Tuesday at 13:00 GMT.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan has drawn Oliver Lines, with that match to take place either on Monday at 19:00 or Tuesday at 19:00.

Home favourite Allen will be in action on Monday afternoon or Tuesday afternoon.

The full format will be confirmed by this Friday, following the conclusion of this week's group stages of the Champion of Champions tournament in Coventry.

With 129 players in the draw, Northern Irish wildcards Patrick Wallace and Robbie McGuigan will go head to head in a preliminary round match on Monday at 19:00.

Mark Selby won last month's English Open so he is the only player who can win the £1m bonus available for capturing all four Home Nations titles.

The three-time world champion will be up against China's Xu Si on either Monday afternoon or Tuesday afternoon.

Other top stars in action over the first two days include John Higgins, Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy and Jimmy White.

The tournament runs until Sunday, 17 November with a top prize of £70,000 and The Alex Higgins Trophy up for grabs.