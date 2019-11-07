Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Jimmy White 4-3 in the Champion of Champions

O'Sullivan and White were meeting for the first time in a tournament since 2016

Veteran Jimmy White was beaten 4-3 by Ronnie O'Sullivan after their Champion of Champions match in Coventry went to a deciding frame.

The 57-year-old, a World Championship runner-up on six occasions, won the first three frames before the five-time Crucible champion bounced back.

White, winner of the World Seniors title in August, missed a crucial red when 29 ahead in the final frame.

O'Sullivan plays John Higgins or Stuart Bingham later for a semi-finals spot.

The meeting of snooker greats White and O'Sullivan attracted a sell-out crowd at the Ricoh Arena.

And they looked set to witness a major upset as White hit a 56 break in taking the opener, and then won the next two frames.

World number three O'Sullivan, 43, pulled the score back to 3-2 but White was 38-0 ahead in the sixth frame before an unfortunate kick on the black helped turned the match around.