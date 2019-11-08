Champion of Champions: Neil Robertson beats Ronnie O'Sullivan in semi-final

Neil Robertson won the Welsh Open in February and the China Open in April to qualify for the Champion of Champions

Neil Robertson moved into the final of the Champion of Champions event by beating Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 in a thrilling semi-final in Coventry.

The Australian, who won this tournament in 2015, made a clearance of 90 in the deciding frame to seal the victory.

He had earlier made breaks of 108 and 135 in a high-quality match.

World number one Judd Trump takes on Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in the second semi-final on Saturday before Sunday's final.

"It's definitely one of the best matches I've been involved in," Robertson told ITV Sport.

"Both players played to a fantastic level and the crowd enjoyed it. Ronnie was very aggressive and kept me under pressure so I had to respond and be aggressive as well.

"He has had the better of me in the past four or five matches, but when you get your chance, you have to take it."

The opening four frames were shared before a break of 108 gave 37-year-old Robertson, the 2010 world champion, a 3-2 lead.

However, O'Sullivan, himself a five-time world champion, pulled it back to 4-4, helped by a break of 86 in the eighth frame, before moving ahead by clinching the ninth in a black-ball finish.

But Robertson then responded with a break of 135 - the highest in the tournament so far - to set up a deciding frame.

O'Sullivan, 43, had a chance to build a large break, but miscued and missed a black off the spot, before Robertson won it 104-6.

The event features 16 tournament winners from the previous 12 months, with the overall champion taking the top prize of £150,000.

