Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump test an 'opportunity' for underdog James Cahill

James Cahill's win over Ronnie O'Sullivan at The Crucible was his first in four meetings between the pair

James Cahill can cause another shock when he faces world champion Judd Trump in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open, says coach Chris Henry.

The 23-year-old from Blackpool produced one of the biggest upsets in snooker history when he beat Ronnie O'Sullivan at the World Championship in April.

Cahill takes on world number one and defending champion Trump on Tuesday.

"He has to go into that match in the same state of mind as when he played Ronnie. Nothing to lose," Henry said.

Cahill - who became the first amateur player to qualify for The Crucible earlier this year - upset O'Sullivan 10-8 in Sheffield before losing 13-12 to Stephen Maguire in round two.

Now turned professional, world number 111 Cahill has only won one match so far this season, but Henry says beating Trump in Belfast could see him come back to life.

"This is the kind of opportunity right now with Judd Trump, which could kick-start him again," said Henry.

"If he can produce some kind of result there, all of a sudden the confidence levels can go sky high."

Henry focuses on helping players with the mental side of the game and has worked with seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry and the 2005 Crucible titlist Shaun Murphy.

He says Cahill has to believe he can win, just like he did against five-time world champion O'Sullivan.

"He went into the Crucible Theatre, in the heat of that situation and he dealt with it incredibly well," added Henry.

"Not only does Cahill have a high level of skill and talent but he has the temperament to go into that environment and deal with it.

"Trump is fantastic, he has a natural ability and is now 100% committed to his sport. But if you can get him under a bit of pressure, he's not the same player."

The Northern Ireland Open is the second of the season's Home Nations events and is held at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast from 11-17 November.

A full field of 129 players will be in action over the first two days on Monday and Tuesday.

The match between Trump and Cahill will take place on Tuesday at 13:00 GMT.

O'Sullivan's opening match, against Oliver Lines, will also take place on Tuesday during the evening session.

Home favourite Mark Allen will be in action during the afternoon session on the same day.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

