Champion of Champions: Judd Trump survives Mark Allen fightback to make final
-
World number one Judd Trump overcame Mark Allen 6-4 to set up a final against Neil Robertson in the Champion of Champions event.
England's Trump looked to be cruising in Coventry against a misfiring Allen when he went 3-0 up.
But the Northern Irishman stunned his rival by moving 4-3 in front, with the help of breaks of 56, 140 and 106.
Trump levelled and took a 5-4 lead with the help of a fluke before finishing off with a 98 break.
"When he came back he had me in all sorts of trouble," Trump told ITV.
"I thought the way he was playing, it was all over. He had a kick on a ball when he could have gone 5-3 up."
He added: "It's always good playing Neil. He is a great player and is going to be full of confidence after beating Ronnie [O'Sullivan]."
The event features 16 tournament winners from the previous 12 months, with the overall champion taking the top prize of £150,000.
