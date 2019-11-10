Champion of Champions: Neil Robertson beats Judd Trump 10-9 in dramatic final
World number four Neil Robertson won a dramatic Champion of Champions final by beating Judd Trump 10-9.
In a high-quality match in Coventry, Robertson led the world number one 5-4 at the end of the afternoon session.
The players were then locked at 8-8 when Trump got a snooker he needed and cleared up from the blue to go 9-8 up.
Robertson needed a snooker in the next and got it before potting a re-spotted black to take the match into a decider, which he won with a 137 break.
It was the Australian's fifth century of the match and helped earn him the £150,000 top prize.
"I can't believe the pair of us playing a match like that. It's the best match I've ever been involved in," said Robertson.
"It had everything. I dug in really deep to force a decider."
Trump, who hit three centuries, was left to rue a missed red into the middle pocket when he was on the brink of victory at 9-8 up and on a break of 69.
It allowed Robertson back into the match as he got a snooker, and he potted the remaining reds with the black to tie the scores and secured the frame with a re-spotted black.
"The standard was very good throughout," said Trump. "Overall, I thought Neil deserved to win. he played the better snooker over the two sessions.
"I'm not too disappointed. It was a game I enjoyed. Disappointed to lose from the position I was in but onwards and upwards."
