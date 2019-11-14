Northern Ireland Open: Allen misses out on last eight as Trump and Murphy advance

2018 Masters champion Allen was edged out by Ursenbacher in a nail-biting contest at the Waterfront Hall

Mark Allen has missed out on the Northern Ireland Open quarter-finals after being edged out 4-3 by Alexander Ursenbacher in Belfast.

Swiss cueman Ursenbacher took a 2-0 lead before Allen hit back to make it 2-2. After another frame apiece, Ursenbacher's break of 69 was enough to see off the home favourite.

Shaun Murphy booked his last-eight spot with a 4-2 win over Barry Hawkins.

Defending champion Judd Trump beat Yan Bingtao 4-0 to reach the quarters.

Having breezed past Scott Donaldson with a 4-0 win in the third round earlier on Thursday, world number seven Allen was in fine form as he took on Ursenbacher at the Waterfront Hall.

However, the 23-year-old had not read the script as he managed breaks of 62 and 64 to take the opening two frames.

Allen responded emphatically with a break of 101 to make it 2-1 before taking the fourth frame to level matters.

Ursenbacher showed his own resilience, however, producing a break of 72 to get his nose in front once more. Allen's excellent break of 103 made it 3-3 but Ursenbacher held his nerve to take the decisive seventh frame.

Defending champion Trump won both of his matches 4-0 on Thursday

Former world champion Murphy continued his impressive form as he dispatched fellow Englishman Barry Hawkins 4-2.

Murphy stormed into a 3-1 lead 2016 NI Open finalist Hawkins stormed back in the fifth with a spectacular break of 129. Murphy took the next frame to seal his place in Friday's quarters.

Bingtao was no match for world number one Trump, who produced another clinical display and take another step towards defending the Alex Higgins trophy. Trump has not dropped a frame since the third frame of his second-round clash win over Zhang Ada.

Elsewhere, Joe Perry beat Robbie Williams 4-1.

Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on Yuan Sijun while Mark Selby faces Ken Doherty in their last-16 clashes on Thursday night.