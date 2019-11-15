Northern Ireland Open: Holder Trump eases past Hamilton to reach semi-finals
-
- From the section Snooker
Defending champion Judd Trump eased past Anthony Hamilton 5-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.
World number one Trump won the first frame with a 106 break and added the next, before Hamilton pulled one back.
Trump then reeled off the next three frames, rounding off his victory with a break of 105 in the final frame.
The world champion will play the winner of the game between Mark Selby and John Higgins in Saturday's semi-finals.
Having won the English Open, three-time world champion Selby is the only player who can collect the £1m bonus on offer for winning all four Home Nations tournaments - the Scottish Open still to come in December and the Welsh Open in February.
In Friday night's quarter-finals, Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Shaun Murphy and Joe Perry takes on Alexander Ursenbacher, who defeated Northern Ireland's Mark Allen at the last 16 stage.
Trump saw off O'Sullivan 9-7 in last year's final and the two could meet again in this year's decider.
The reigning world champion has already won two events this season - the International Championship and the World Open - and he was also a beaten finalist in last week's Champion of Champions in Coventry.
The winner of Sunday's final will collect £70,000 and The Alex Higgins Trophy.
|Northern Ireland Open quarter-finals
|Judd Trump
|4-1
|Anthony Hamilton
|Joe Perry
|v
|Alexander Ursenbacher
|Shaun Murphy
|v
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Mark Selby
|v
|John Higgins