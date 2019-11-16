Northern Ireland Open: Holder Trump into Belfast final with 6-3 win over Higgins

Trump fought back from 3-2 down to defeat former world champion Higgins

Defending champion and world number one Judd Trump progressed to the final at the Northern Ireland Open by beating John Higgins 6-3 on Saturday afternoon.

World champion Trump will face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or another Englishman Joe Perry in Sunday's decider.

Helped by breaks of 55, 78 and 88, Higgins moved into a 3-2 lead at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

However, Trump won frame six despite Higgins' break of 55 and runs of 67 and 136 saw the Englishman clinch victory.

Trump's break of 136 sealed his win as Higgins was left to reflect on the crucial sixth frame.

The world number one will be aiming for his third title of the season after his wins at the International Championship and World Open.

O'Sullivan will be fancied to set up a repeat of last year's final in Belfast - won 9-7 by Trump - when he faces Perry in Saturday evening's second semi-final.

