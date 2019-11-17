Northern Ireland Open final: Holder Trump defeats O'Sullivan in thrilling decider

Trump has won back-to-back NI Open titles

Judd Trump has successfully defended his Northern Ireland Open title with a 9-7 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in a thrilling final in Belfast.

The world number one led from the start and was never behind in a match full of high-quality snooker from both players.

A break of 84 in the 16th frame sealed the victory for Trump, who beat John Higgins in the semi-final.

The result was a repeat of last year's NI Open decider at the Waterfront Hall.

