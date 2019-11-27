UK Championship 2019: Ding Junhui, Marco Fu and Graeme Dott go through

Ding Junhui last won a ranking event at the World Open in September 2017

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 26 November-8 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 30 November

Former champion Ding Junhui won five frames in a row as he recovered from a slow start to beat Welshman Duane Jones 6-2 in the UK Championship first round.

China's Ding, 32, has slipped to 16 in the world and has not won a ranking event in more than two years.

But he looked increasingly confident as breaks of 73, 103, 77 and 92 saw him recover from 2-1 down to progress.

There were also victories in York for 2008 finalist Marco Fu and 2006 world champion Graeme Dott.

Hong Kong's Fu beat Craig Steadman 6-3, while Scotland's Dott beat another Englishman, Barry Pinches, 6-1.

The afternoon play sees Leicester's Mark Selby begin his quest for a third UK title, while Kyren Wilson and Welshman Mark Williams, a two-time winner, are also in action.

World number one Judd Trump plays Morocco's Amine Amiri in the opening round on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, and seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is in action against Ross Bulman later that evening.

BBC television coverage of the tournament begins on Saturday from 13:15 GMT on BBC One.

