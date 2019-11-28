UK Championship: Jack Lisowski through but Ken Doherty match runs over

Jack Lisowski's best UK Championship run came last year, losing to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last 16

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 26 November-8 December

World number 13 Jack Lisowski had little trouble seeing off David Lilley to secure his place in round two of the UK Championship at the York Barbican.

The Gloucester man, 28, was not at his best but beat world number 116 Lilley 6-2 despite playing with a new cue.

Scotland's Alan McManus, 48, was also a first-round winner.

Fellow veteran Ken Doherty, who could play Judd Trump in round two, had a painstaking match with Mei Xiwen pulled off with the Chinese leading 5-4.

If Doherty, a two-time UK finalist and 1997 world champion, wins when the match concludes on Thursday evening, he could then face world number one Trump, who plays Morocco's Amine Amiri this afternoon.

Scotland's McManus, the world number 55, opened with two centuries on his way to an impressive 6-1 win over England's Elliott Slessor.

McManus will next face Barry Hawkins, who scored a 147 in his first-round victory, while Lisowski's win set up a second-round meeting with former world and 2007 UK champion Peter Ebdon.

Seven-time UK champion Ronnie O'Sullivan starts his campaign against Ross Bulman in the evening session.