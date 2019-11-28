UK Championship: Mark Allen earns 6-3 win over Jimmy White to reach last 64

Mark Allen won the last four frames to clinch a 6-3 win over the 1992 champion

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen progressed to the second round at the UK Championship in York as he secured a 6-3 win over Jimmy White.

1992 champion White, 57, led 2-1 and 3-2 but Allen won the final four frames helped by breaks of 64, 129 and 56.

The crucial frame was the sixth as Allen edged a tight 68-46 victory to level at 3-3.

Allen's win sets up a second-round meeting with Wales' world number 71 Jak Jones on Saturday evening.

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan needed only 66 minutes to beat 18-year-old Irish amateur Ross Bulman.

The seven-time winner scored breaks of 88, 90, 133 and 66 in racing into a 4-0 mid-session interval lead before quickly wrapping up victory.

"It wasn't easy. He is a very good prospect but it was hard for him out there playing me," said O'Sullivan.

"I think you'll be seeing a lot of him at some point."

Bulman, who doesn't have a world ranking, was not even born when O'Sullivan won his first UK title in 1997 and managed just 40 points in the first four frames.

He had a great chance to take the fifth frame but missed the blue and O'Sullivan took advantage before closing out a stylish win.

The teenager said facing his "idol" and "the best player to ever pick up a cue" was a great honour.

"It was a great experience and I will learn a lot from it," he added.