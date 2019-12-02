UK Championship: Mark Allen through to last 16 with 6-1 win over Ben Woollaston

Allen had beaten Jak Jones 6-5 to progress to third round

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen progressed to the last 16 of the UK Championship with a comfortable 6-1 win over Ben Woollaston.

The world number seven made a strong start to win the first two frames and led 3-1 at the break.

Englishman Woollaston had a good chance to get back into the game at 4-1 down but had a poor miss on the blue and Allen punished him.

The Antrim man will play either Alan McManus or Kurt Maflin in round four.

He made breaks of 60 and 64 as he won the opening two frames before Woollaston took advantage of a mistake from Allen to get on the scoreboard.

Allen, who started the tournament with a win over Jimmy White, restored his two frame advantage before the interval and stretched it to three with a break of 48.

It looked like Woollaston was set to make it 4-2 before that miss on the blue, with Allen going on to close the match out comfortably for a 6-1 victory.