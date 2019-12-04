UK Championship: Michael White hails 'greatest ever' comeback win

Michael White has won two ranking titles but has never previously been past the third round of the UK Championship

Welsh snooker player Michael White says his 6-5 UK Championship win over England's Mark Davis is his "greatest ever comeback".

The 28-year-old recovered from 5-2 down to win his third round match at the York Barbican after a re-spotted black.

White who beat former World Champion Mark Williams in the previous round said, "That's the greatest comeback of my career without doubt.

"Tonight's win is unbelievable for me - bigger than beating Mark Williams."

"At 5-2 down I wouldn't say I was playing that bad. He played brilliant the first four frames especially, but I stuck in there and my form showed."

The Neath based player made breaks of 56 and 52 to cut his deficit to just one frame, and then a yellow-to-black clearance in frame ten to force a dramatic decider.

Davis missed match-ball brown when he led by 22 points, allowing a surprised White to clear to tie the scores.

"Somehow he's missed the brown, I was literally about to shake his hand because I wasn't going to carry on for snookers, especially the way my head was the way the last frame went."

With the black re-spotted the 47-year-old from Sussex left it over a centre pocket for a relieved White to clinch a place in the last 16 of the UK Championship for the first time.

"It probably looked to everyone like I couldn't miss it but trust me, out there I could have missed it," said White who revealed he is focussing more on practice than in the past.

"I've obviously put a lot of work in for this tournament especially, so it just goes to show if you do the right things you'll get the rewards."

In round four White will face 2004 champion Stephen Maguire on Thursday, 5 December.