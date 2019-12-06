UK Championship: Ding Junhui beats Liang Wenbo to reach York semi-finals

Ding Junhui has won 13 ranking titles

Two-time champion Ding Junhui raced to a 6-2 win against Liang Wenbo to become the first man to reach the UK Championship semi-finals in York.

The world number 16 did not quite replicate the magnificent form that saw him defeat reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in round four.

But he was always in control against his fellow Chinese player.

Ding extended a solid first session lead of 3-1 with a stunning break of 101 and closed out a comfortable win.

The 2005 and 2009 champion is into his first UK Championship semi-final since last lifting the title, and eyeing a first ranking event win since his success at the World Open in September 2017.

The 32-year-old has been growing in confidence throughout the tournament, having shone against both Ali Carter and O'Sullivan.

And he looked calm and composed throughout against world number 40 Liang, who reached the final in 2015.

An emotional Liang, also 32, was playing less than a week after the death of his mother and showed glimpses of his talent.

But Ding produced breaks of 49, 79, 49, as well as his century, and finished off with a stylish 76.

He will play the winner of the ongoing match between three-time champion John Higgins and Chinese teenager Yan Bingtao in the last four.

The evening play sees Northern Ireland's world number seven Mark Allen take on Judd Trump's conqueror, the 54-year-old Englishman, Nigel Bond.

Completing the quarter-final line-up are the 2003 winner Matthew Stevens, who takes on the 2004 winner Stephen Maguire.

More to follow.