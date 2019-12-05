Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Ding Junhui at UK Championship

O'Sullivan beat Mark Allen in last year's UK Championship final

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 26 November-8 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 30 November

Ronnie O'Sullivan's quest for a record-extending eighth UK Championship came to a thrilling end in a breathless 6-4 last-16 defeat by a rejuvenated Ding Junhui.

O'Sullivan failed to pot a ball in the first three frames as the world number 16's near-flawless start delivered breaks of 81, 52 and 110.

A majestic response, including back-to-back centuries, drew the world number two and defending champion level at 4-4.

Both men had good chances in a nervy finale, but it was two-time champion Ding who held his nerve to progress.

China's Ding, who faces compatriot Liang Wenbo in the quarter-finals, has not won a ranking event in more than two years.

But O'Sullivan, on his 44th birthday, had "no complaints" about losing to the 32-year-old for just the second time in nine meetings.

"I am quite happy with four frames," O'Sullivan said. "I was 4-1 down and he hadn't missed a ball and I was thinking this could a 6-0 or 6-1 mauling on my birthday.

"I got it back to 4-4 and twitched a red and he played well and held himself together at the end."

Ding only reached one ranking event quarter-final last season, with just one last-eight appearance so far this term.

His only victory over O'Sullivan in eight previous meetings came in a 13-10 success in the quarter-finals of the 2017 World Championship and his last ranking event success came at the World Open in September 2017.

Ding Junhui won the UK Championship in 2005 and 2009

Ding said: "I know I played good in the last round so I was confident.

"Ronnie played fantastic but it's a really big win for me. I am very happy. I knew his comeback was on the way. Ronnie played fantastic. He doesn't miss many when he is making breaks."

After Ding's immaculate start, O'Sullivan made a 78 and 77 to help close the gap to 4-2.

Successive centuries put the match in the balance but the Rocket, who won his first UK title 26 years ago and was aiming for an 18th UK quarter-final appearance, missed several chances in frame nine.

And he then paid the price for a typically all-out attacking approach in the 10th frame as Ding closed out a famous win.

O'Sullivan's exit means all of the world's top four are now out of this year's event, with world number one Judd Trump, and Mark Williams and Neil Robertson having already lost.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.