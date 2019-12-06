UK Championship: Stephen Maguire faces 'bit of class' Matthew Stevens

Stephen Maguire also praised Michael White's sportsmanship

Scotland's Stephen Maguire is delighted to be facing Matthew Stevens in the UK Championship - and not because he now avoids "rock solid" Mark Selby.

Maguire defeated Welshman Michael White 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals before his opponents' compatriot had a surprise 6-5 win over Englishman Selby.

"I love seeing Matthew playing well because he's a great guy off the table as well," Maguire, who is in his ninth quarter-final in 12 years, said.

"He's obviously playing better."

Stevens has fallen from a career high of four in the world rankings to 43 but is poised to improve on that after beating the sixth seed.

"If you look at the guys ranked around him, he is head and shoulders above them," world number 14 Maguire said. "He just oozes that bit of class that a lot of boys haven't got.

"He just floats about and enjoys himself. It's good that he's back competing, because where's he's ranked just now isn't right."

Maguire also had praise for White's sportsmanship after he came from 4-2 down to defeat the world number 62, who has fallen from a career high of 15.

"To be fair to him, he's owned up to a foul that no-one's seen," he said. "I still don't know what happened.

"I think he screwed back and maybe the white touched the cue or something. I thought 'wow', if I can nick this one, it's huge and it turned out to be the turning point."

'Those tables need re-covered'

Not for the first time this week, Maguire was critical of the tables at York's Barbican Centre.

"I said the other day - those tables need re-covered," he said. "It was a tough table to play on.

"I felt I was playing okay in practise, but then I went out there and didn't really feel it.

"The cushions are just so bouncy. We play the game every day and we know how to play position and the white ball just doesn't go where you want it to go.

"You have to try to adjust to it, but you're not used to adjusting. It's difficult for Michael as well and the two of us were lost with it."