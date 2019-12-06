UK Championship snooker: Nigel Bond relieved as he 'lives to fight another day' in York

Nigel Bond lost to Stephen Hendry in the 1995 World Championship final

Nigel Bond says his astonishing run to the UK Championship quarter-finals seems to be "written in the stars".

The world number 98 followed up his round-three win over world champion Judd Trump with a gritty 6-5 victory over world number 18 Gary Wilson.

Bond, 54, said he played poorly but made the most of an outrageous fluked red in the decider to tee up a last-eight match with Mark Allen on Friday.

"I live to fight another day. Hopefully I will play better," Bond said.

"The fluke was crazy. Sometimes it's fated. It must be written in the stars.

"It was a scrappy, bad game. But I am absolutely over the moon to win and be in the quarters. It's fantastic."

Bond's progress into the last eight of the UK Championship for the first time since 2003 saw him become the oldest UK quarter-finalist for 39 years.

The Derbyshire potter, the 1995 World Championship runner-up, won four frames in a row and showed all of his experience as he overturned a 5-2 deficit.

Bond is already assured of a £24,500 payday for following in the footsteps of Fred Davis, who was 67 when he made the last eight in 1980.

But Bond knows he will have to play better to see off Northern Ireland's Allen, who he has failed to beat in four previous attempts.

"It was frustrating to play the way I did, considering the way I played against Judd," added Bond, who has been on tour for 31 consecutive seasons since turning professional in 1989.

"I couldn't get going or get any rhythm. I came alive a bit after the interval but it still wasn't great. I didn't give a good show out there but I managed to hold myself together.

"Hopefully I will play better and get more rhythm against Mark. It's not about who you play, it's my performance. If I play well I have every chance of competing and winning."