UK Championship: Ding Junhui beats Yan Bingtao to reach final

Ding Junhui has won 13 ranking titles - but none since September 2017

China's Ding Junhui returned to form by sweeping aside compatriot Yan Bingtao 6-2 to reach his third UK Championship final.

Two-time champion Ding, 32, has struggled this season, beaten in the first round of three events, and last winning a ranking title over two years ago.

But he did not relinquish hold of the match after taking the first three frames and although Yan pulled two back, he could not get going.

Ding will play Northern Ireland's Mark Allen or Scot Stephen Maguire in Sunday's best-of-19 final.

"It was a tough game," Ding said on BBC Two. "He beat John Higgins so I knew he must be confident.

"I was concerned when I made a big mistake at 4-1 up and I tried to forget it and look for a chance.

"I'm playing my snooker and it's good to have it back, and I'm getting better."

Ding's experience shows against teenager Yan

The clash between China's top two players was estimated to have an audience in the tens of millions of fans across TV and online in their home country.

The experienced Ding first lifted the trophy in 2005, when Yan was just five years old, and has gone on to claim 13 ranking titles in his career - the most recent of them at the World Open in September 2017 - while his teenage opponent is one of the up-and-coming stars of the sport.

The 19-year-old won his first ranking title at the season-opening Riga Masters in July and earned highly impressive victories over past winners Neil Robertson and John Higgins in the previous rounds here.

But the world number 20 seemed overawed by his first last-four appearance at a Triple Crown event, missing relatively straightforward pots as Ding capitalised with breaks of 68, 85 and 60 for a 4-1 lead.

Yan hit back with a fluent 95, but Ding took the two frames required, closing out the match with 53 and 60 to progress to the final for the first time in a decade.

