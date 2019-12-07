Ronnie O'Sullivan pulls out of Masters for personal reasons

Ronnie O'Sullivan was beaten 10-4 by Judd Trump in last year's Masters final

Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from next month's Masters in London for personal reasons.

The 44-year-old Englishman qualified as one of the top 16 players but will now be replaced by world number 17 Ali Carter.

O'Sullivan reached the final last year where he was hammered 10-4 by Judd Trump.

The invitational event takes place at Alexandra Palace from 12 to 19 January, live across BBC TV and online.

The draw for the tournament will take place during the mid-session interval of Sunday's UK Championship final, which is also available across BBC TV and online.

O'Sullivan's quest for a record-extending eighth UK Championship came to an end on Thursday in a last-16 defeat by a rejuvenated Ding Junhui, who has since reached the final.

