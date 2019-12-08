Masters draw: Champion Judd Trump to face Shaun Murphy in first round
Defending champion Judd Trump will face 2015 winner Shaun Murphy in the first round of the Masters in London.
World number one Trump won this year's title with a crushing 10-4 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan, who has decided not to play in the 2020 tournament.
His replacement Ali Carter faces Mark Selby, John Higgins plays Barry Hawkins and Mark Williams meets Stuart Bingham.
The event takes place at Alexandra Palace from 12-19 January and will be shown live on BBC TV and online.
The winner of the UK Championship final - either Ding Junhui or Stephen Maguire - will take on Joe Perry while the loser will face Neil Robertson.
Full first-round draw
Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire/Ding Junhui*
Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy
Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham
Mark Allen v David Gilbert
Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski
John Higgins v Barry Hawkins
*Stephen Maguire/Ding Junhui v Joe Perry
Mark Selby v Ali Carter