Scottish Open: Mark Allen recovers from two frames down to reach second round
- From the section Snooker
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen began the defence of his Scottish Open title with a 4-2 win over Andy Hicks in Glasgow.
The world number seven fell 2-0 behind to the former World Championship semi-finalist but recovered to draw level.
A break of 55 helped the Antrim man win the fifth frame and he then fluked the green on the way to a frame-winning break of 74 in the next.
Allen will face Louis Heathcote in the second round on Wednesday as he bids to retain his crown.
The 33-year-old has reached the semi-finals of five of his last eight tournaments, including at the UK Championship last week where he lost 6-0 to Stephen Maguire in the last four in York.
Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's final.