Scottish Open: Ding Junhui and Stephen Maguire through as Stuart Bingham exits

New UK champion Ding Junhui and beaten finalist Stephen Maguire carried on their form from York to ease into the Scottish Open second round.

But world number 11 Stuart Bingham was beaten 4-2 by Wales' Matthew Stevens.

Stevens, up to 42 after reaching the UK quarter-finals, next faces England's Kurt Maflin in Glasgow.

Scot Maguire, who is up to 13th in the world rankings, whitewashed veteran Englishman Jimmy White 4-0 and faces Hong Kong's Marco Fu.

China's Ding, now ranked 15, defeated Welshman Michael White 4-1 and next takes on compatriot Mei Xiwen, who edged out England's Gary Thomson 4-3, at the Emirates Arena.

Yan Bingtao, who reached the UK semi-finals, beat Barry Pinches 4-1 to set up a meeting with another Englishman, Joe O'Connor, who ousted the 19-year-old's Chinese compatriot, Bai Langning, 4-2.

World champion Judd Trump, the Englishman now ranked second, eased into the second round, beating Moroccan Amiri Amine 4-0 to set up a meeting with China's Yuan Sijan.

English former world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, currently the world number three, edged out Welshman Dominic Dale 4-3 to set up a meeting with compatriot James Cahill, who defeated Thailand's Sunny Akani 4-2.

English world number seven Shaun Murphy eased aside Welshman Daniel Wells 4-1 to set up a meeting with compatriot Mark Davis, who edged out another Englishman, Sam Baird, 4-3.

Scottish former world champion Graeme Dott, who progressed on Monday, will face Ben Woollaston after the Englishman's final-frame win over China's Zifan Chen.

Thailand's former world number three, James Wattana defeated compatriot Noppon Saengkham 4-2 to set up a meeting with Scotland's former world number six, Alan McManus, who defeated China's Zhao Xintong 4-1.