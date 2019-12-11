Mark Allen eases into Scottish Open third round with 4-1 win

Mark Allen beat Shaun Murphy to win last year's Scottish Open final

Defending champion Mark Allen eased into the third round of the Scottish Open with a 4-1 win over Louis Heathcoate in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Allen went 2-0 ahead courtesy of breaks of 59 and 63 in the opening two frames before Heathcoate reduced his deficit.

The world number seven took the next two to secure victory.

The Antrim man will face Anthony McGill or Elliot Slessor in the last 32, with the winner of that match going on to play Ali Carter or Chris Wakelin.

Allen had recovered from 2-0 down to beat Andy Hicks in the first round on Monday.

The 33-year-old has reached the semi-finals of five of his last eight tournaments, including at the UK Championship last week where he lost 6-0 to Stephen Maguire in the last four in York.

