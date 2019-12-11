Ronnie O'Sullivan avoids Scottish Open handshake as 'I'm OCD about germs'

Ronnie O'Sullivan had lost to James Cahill at the World Championships

Ronnie O'Sullivan comfortably brushed aside James Cahill at the Scottish Open then claimed he did not shake his opponents' hand for fear of germs.

The world number three whitewashed his fellow Englishman, to whom he lost at last season's World Championship, 4-0 to progress to the third round.

But he fist-bumped Cahill and the referee instead of crossing palms.

"It's easier to do that and I don't get any germs," O'Sullivan explained to Eurosport after the match.

"I'll admit I'm a bit OCD with germs. I don't open door handles, I always have tissues on door handles. I am a bit OCD like that."

O'Sullivan had promised to keep taking risks despite a narrow 4-3 win over Dominic Dale in the previous round at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, but averaged 12 seconds a shot throughout his latest performance.

"It didn't feel like 12 seconds, it felt like 21 seconds," said the former world champion, who next faces compatriot Martin Gould. "I felt like I was playing slower tonight.

"I came out and tried to play a little bit more conservative because I have been a bit too attacking I think. I just tried to rein it in a bit, so it meant I had to take a bit more time on my shots."

World number one Judd Trump progressed just as easily as his fellow Englishman with a whitewash over China's Yuan Sijun and next faces Thailand's James Wattana, who ousted Scotland's Alan McManus 4-0.

Defending champion Mark Allen comfortably progressed as the Northern Ireland player defeated Louis Heathcote 4-1 and next takes on another Englishman, Elliot Slessor, who beat Scotland's Anthony McGill 4-2.

New UK champion Ding Junhui booked his spot in the last 32 after a straightforward 4-0 win over fellow Chinese star Mei Xiwen to set up a third-round encounter with Graeme Dott after the Scot defeated England's Ben Woollaston 4-1.

However, Stephen Maguire could not build on his runners-up performance in the UK Championship at the weekend as the Scot suffered a surprise 4-2 defeat by Hong Kong's Marco Fu.

Former world champion John Higgins is keeping the Scottish flag flying after beating Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher 4-1 along with Scott Donaldson, a 4-2 winner over England's Billy Joe Castle.

