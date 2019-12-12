Mark Allen: Defending champion on top form in Glasgow victory
Mark Allen hit two centuries as the Northern Ireland player continued his Scottish Open title defence with a 4-1 win over Elliot Slessor.
The world number seven from Antrim started with a superb break of 124 and followed up with a 73 to lead 2-0.
It was 3-0 with another outstanding break of 121 and Slessor pulled one back before Allen sealed a place in the last 16 in Glasgow.
Allen will take on Ali Carter or Chris Wakelin in the fourth round.
The 33-year-old has reached the semi-finals of five of his last eight tournaments, including at the UK Championship last week where he lost 6-0 to Stephen Maguire in the last four in York.
Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's final.