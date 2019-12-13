Scottish Open: 'Scheduling of my matches this week disgraceful' - Allen
- From the section Snooker
Defending champion Mark Allen has hit out at the scheduling of his matches at the Scottish Open after his 5-1 quarter-final win over Scott Donaldson.
Allen remains on course to retain his title and will face Jack Lisowski or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the semi-finals.
"The schedule for my matches this week has been disgraceful," said Allen.
"There have been some very, very strange decisions made here and no-one seems to want to take responsibility for it," he told Eurosport.
"As holder I expected to be first on on Monday but then I was scheduled for 10:00 GMT Wednesday and Thursday with no television coverage, and then last on Thursday night and first on Friday," added the Northern Irishman.
The 33-year-old won the opening frame against world-ranked 26 Donaldson but the Englishman levelled with the help of a 57 break.
Breaks of 62, 81, 102 and 78 in the following frames ensured that Allen eased into the next round.
"I started very sluggish and should have been 2-0 down - Scott should have punished me - but I found a bit of form after that," said Allen.
World number seven Allen, who has now reached the semi-final stage of six of his last nine tournaments, beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's final.
Ronnie O'Sullivan plays Mark Selby and Judd Trump faces David Gilbert in Friday's other quarter-finals.