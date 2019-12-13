Scottish Open: 'Scheduling of my matches this week disgraceful' - Allen

Mark Allen beat Shaun Murphy to win last year's Scottish Open final

Defending champion Mark Allen has hit out at the scheduling of his matches at the Scottish Open after his 5-1 quarter-final win over Scott Donaldson.

Allen remains on course to retain his title and will face Jack Lisowski or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the semi-finals.

"The schedule for my matches this week has been disgraceful," said Allen.

"There have been some very, very strange decisions made here and no-one seems to want to take responsibility for it," he told Eurosport.

"As holder I expected to be first on on Monday but then I was scheduled for 10:00 GMT Wednesday and Thursday with no television coverage, and then last on Thursday night and first on Friday," added the Northern Irishman.

The 33-year-old won the opening frame against world-ranked 26 Donaldson but the Englishman levelled with the help of a 57 break.

Breaks of 62, 81, 102 and 78 in the following frames ensured that Allen eased into the next round.

"I started very sluggish and should have been 2-0 down - Scott should have punished me - but I found a bit of form after that," said Allen.

World number seven Allen, who has now reached the semi-final stage of six of his last nine tournaments, beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's final.

Ronnie O'Sullivan plays Mark Selby and Judd Trump faces David Gilbert in Friday's other quarter-finals.