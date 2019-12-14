Scottish Open: Jack Lisowski to face Mark Selby in final

Lisowski ousted Scottish Open title holder Mark Allen 6-5

England's Jack Lisowski beat defending champion Mark Allen in the deciding frame to set up a Scottish Open final with Mark Selby.

Lisowksi, 28, won three frames in a row from 3-2 down before being taken the distance by Northern Irishman Allen at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

A break of 95 then sent the world number 14 through to Sunday's final.

Selby thrashed world champion Judd Trump's conqueror David Gilbert 6-1 in an all-English semi-final.

After a slow start from both players, Selby hit his stride with breaks of 76, 84 and 123 to ease to victory.

"As the tournament has gone on I feel I've played a bit better," world number four Selby told Eurosport. "I keep going in and out of focus. I'm focused until I think I've won the frame and then I slack off which I shouldn't do."