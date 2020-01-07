Masters snooker 2020: BBC coverage, schedule and results

Media playback is not supported on this device Trump thrashes O'Sullivan to win first Masters title

Masters 2020 on the BBC Date: 12-19 January Venue: Alexandra Palace, London

Sixteen of the world's top players will compete in the 2020 Masters from 12-19 January at Alexandra Palace in London.

There will be comprehensive live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TV, online and the BBC Sport app, as well as match highlights on the BBC Sport website for UK audiences.

Judd Trump claimed a comprehensive 10-4 victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2019 final, ending an eight-year wait for a second Triple Crown title after winning his first - the UK Championship - in 2011. He went on to complete the set of Triple Crown titles at the World Championship in May.

The Masters is generally contested by the world's top 16 players but seven-time winner O'Sullivan has chosen not to take part in this year's event. His place has gone to world number 17 Ali Carter.

The winner of this year's tournament, which is in its 47th year, will take home £250,000 in prize money out of a total prize pot of £725,000.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.