Masters 2020: Judd Trump relishes special Alexandra Palace atmosphere

World number one Judd Trump says he thrives in the "special" atmosphere of the Masters and is confident it will bring out his best as he looks to retain his title.

Trump, 30, crushed Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 in the final at Alexandra Palace in 2019 to win a maiden Masters crown.

And he went on to have "the best season of his career", culminating with a first World Championship success.

"I always go to the Masters knowing I'm going to play well," he told BBC Sport.

"It's a special place with the biggest crowd on tour.

"Last year I managed to play my best snooker throughout the tournament and the way I beat Ronnie in the final gave me the confidence to go on and achieve bigger things.

"But I am very confident whenever I play - and whoever I play."

Trump, who faces another Englishman, Shaun Murphy, in the first round on Tuesday, said playing at a venue just 20 minutes from his home also helps.

"It's probably my favourite tournament, especially after moving out Essex way," he added. "I have lived here for about 10 years so it kind of feels like my home.

"It will normally take something pretty good to stop me."

Trump, who has 14 ranking event titles to his name, said he felt "sharp" after winning his group at the Championship League last week and cannot wait to be back among the raucous crowds at Ally Pally.

"I always enjoy it," he said. "I get up for it over Christmas. The crowd is special there - it's a unique atmosphere for snooker and a tournament that I have always played to a pretty high standard. I have a lost a few close ones and won a few good ones too.

"It got me back in the swing of things although I am not one to take a lot of time off around Christmas.

"I don't really take any notice of who is playing and who isn't playing," he explained, referring to O'Sullivan's decision not to play. The Masters will always be a tough draw and Shaun Murphy is one of the toughest draws you can get."

