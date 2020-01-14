Masters 2020: Judd Trump knocked out by Shaun Murphy

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2020: Shaun Murphy beats Judd Trump - best shots

2020 Dafabet Masters on the BBC Dates: 12-19 January Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Defending champion Judd Trump was knocked out in the opening round of the Masters with a 6-3 defeat by Shaun Murphy.

World number one Trump, 30, made three century breaks to take a 3-2 lead over Murphy, the 2015 Masters winner.

But Murphy edged the next three frames, including breaks of 77 and 52, before easing through the final frame to set up a quarter-final meeting with number 15 seed Joe Perry.

"He just dug in," Trump told BBC Sport.

"I didn't really do that much wrong. It's frustrating really because I felt like I was in control of the game and he was just hanging on.

"It felt like I didn't play that bad and 6-3 was maybe a little flattering for him."

Trump's break of 119 in the fifth frame was his 678th career century, moving him to fourth in the all-time list.

"Every time I play Shaun, it's always a good game," he added. "He played well today. He didn't really miss that many easy balls.

"He had a game plan to go out there and not miss anything easy and let me make the mistakes, and he executed that game plan perfectly.

"It was always going to be a tough draw. He's a very good player, he's won every single tournament there is to win, but it's obviously disappointing not to have got through the first game."

Murphy said: "It felt like the turning point didn't come until quite late for me.

"He was unplayable for the first few frames but when we turned the corner. There were just a couple of mistakes here and there and I got away with a couple of shots in the last frame. You need those things on your side to win."