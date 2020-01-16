Mark Williams: Three-time world snooker champion says career 'at a crossroads'

Mark Williams won his third World Championship in 2018

2020 Dafabet Masters on the BBC Dates: 12-19 January Venue: Alexandra Palace, London

Three-time world snooker champion Mark Williams says his career is at a "crossroads" after a first-round defeat by Stuart Bingham at the Masters.

Williams, 44, lost 6-2 against the player ranked 14th in the world.

"I'm not getting any younger. I don't know how many times I'm going to come back here, if I come back any more. I don't know," said the world number two.

"But it's just one of those things you've got to have a think of after the Worlds."

The Welshman was asked whether his career was at a crossroads and if he need to practise more.

"Crossroads is probably a good phrase, really; you've got to practise otherwise you end up playing like that and I deserved to lose," he replied.

"He was much the better player. He played quite well."

After losing to Scotland's Fraser Patrick in the first round at the UK Championship in November, Williams said he "hated" snooker and preferred golf.

Following his loss to Englishman Bingham, he added: "I missed a lot of easy balls. I was poor - how the hell am I number two in the world I don't know because if you'd seen the UK and this one, this wasn't as bad as the UK, but it wasn't great."

Williams, a two-time winner of the Masters, recovered from losing the first frame to Bingham to lead 2-1. But Bingham won the next five frames to clinch a victory.

