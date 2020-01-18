Masters 2020: Ali Carter beats Shaun Murphy to reach final

Ali Carter is in to his first Masters final

Ali Carter made the most of his fortunate entrance into the Masters by beating Shaun Murphy 6-3 to reach Sunday's final at Alexandra Palace.

Englishman Carter only secured his spot in the invitational tournament after seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan decided not to take part.

A run of 91 helped him to a 3-1 advantage over 2015 champion Murphy.

Further breaks of 70 and 97 put Carter through to his third Triple Crown event final.

Carter's win guarantees a new name on the trophy, as debutant David Gilbert faces 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham in the evening session.

The prestigious Masters sees the top 16 players competing but world number three O'Sullivan said his place should go to someone who will "give 100%".

Ironically, that man turned out to be world number 17 Carter, who O'Sullivan defeated in the 2008 and 2012 World Championship finals, and someone he who does not see eye-to-eye with.

The pair clashed at the 2018 World Championship when O'Sullivan barged into his opponent during a second-round match, but Carter has benefitted from his withdrawal by collecting at least £100,000 in prize money and having the chance to become the first player outside the top 16 to win the tournament.

Should he go all the way, Carter would write another chapter in a remarkable story in which he recovered from testicular cancer in 2013, lung cancer two years later and also being diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

Carter, nicknamed The Captain for his interest in flying and holding a pilot's licence, took a 32-minute opening frame and made a fluent 91 on his way to a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval.

Although Murphy made two centuries, Carter punished him for breaking down on 56 by counter-attacking with a 70 clearance to go 4-2 in front.

Carter missed a crucial brown off the spot to allow Murphy to snatch the next, but he responded by going one from victory, helped by an outrageous fluked red, sealing victory with a coolly composed 97 break.

