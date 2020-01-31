Coronavirus: China Open in Beijing postponed

Australian Neil Robertson earned £225,000 for winning last year's China Open

Snooker's lucrative China Open has been postponed over fears around the coronavirus outbreak.

The ranking event in Beijing was due to take place from 30 March to 5 April, finishing 13 days before the World Championship starts at the Crucible.

"Our priority has to be the welfare of players, staff and the many fans who travel around China and beyond," said the World Snooker Tour (WST).

Meanwhile, the LPGA Blue Bay golf event in China has been cancelled.

The women's competition was scheduled to begin on 5 March.

Two people from the same family have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, the chief medical officer for England announced on Friday.

At least 213 people in China have died from the virus, with almost 10,000 cases nationally. There have been a further 98 cases in another 18 countries.

The WST said: "Discussions with our partners in terms of staging this event at a later date are ongoing.

"In the meantime, our thoughts are with all of our many friends across China and in particular those affected by the coronavirus."