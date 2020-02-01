Coronavirus: China's Liang Wenbo to donate winnings to Huizhou Red Cross

Liang Wenbo faces sixth-seed Mark Allen in the first round in Cheltenham

Liang Wenbo is to donate his Cheltenham World Grand Prix prize money to the Huizhou Red Cross to help efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Grand Prix takes place from 3-9 February at Cheltenham Racecourse and features the top 32 players from the one-year ranking list.

The Chinese 27th-seed faces Mark Allen in the first round.

The World Snooker Tour said it was "a fantastic act of generosity from Liang in very difficult circumstances".

The coronavirus, declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, has killed at least 213 people in China - with almost 10,000 cases nationally.

The Cheltenham event has a prize fund of £380,000.