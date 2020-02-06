Reanne Evans and Ronnie O'Sullivan among Snooker Shoot Out hopefuls

Evans was beaten 54-26 by six-time world championship runner-up Jimmy White last year

Reanne Evans has been given a wildcard to the Snooker Shoot Out as she aims to become the first woman to beat a man in a televised ranking tournament.

The 12-time women's champion, who lost in round one of the one-frame event last year, will be joined by women's world finalist Nutcharut Wongharuthai.

Also among the eight wildcards for the ranking event in Watford from 20-23 February is 14-year-old Iulian Boiko.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is set to take part for the first time in five years.

Last year Thailand's 20-year-old Wongharuthai, winner of the Australian Open, made a maximum 147 break in practice, thought to be a first for a female player.

Midlander Evans also played in the recent Champion of Champions where she was edged out 4-3 by 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy.

Boiko, from Ukraine, finished runner-up at the recent World Snooker Federation Open.

Other wildcards include Robbie McGuigan, a 15-year-old from Antrim, who made his first 147 in practice aged just 13.

A total of 128 players compete in the Shoot Out where matches are one frame and a maximum of 10 minutes.

Any foul allows the opponent to place the cue ball where they wish, with 15 seconds per shot permitted for the first five minutes of the match and 10 seconds per shot for the final five.

Last year Thai left-hander Thepchaiya Un-Nooh beat England's Michael Holt to win the tournament.

Evans was beaten by six-time world finalist Jimmy White, 57, who made it to the last 32.