World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson beats Graeme Dott 10-8 in final

The win is Neil Robertson's first World Grand Prix title, having already secured the Triple Crown of World Championship, UK Championship and Masters

Australian Neil Robertson survived a scare to win his 18th ranking title with a 10-8 win over Scot Graeme Dott at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

He made five centuries and was within one frame of victory at 9-5 before the tenacious Dott won three in succession.

Robertson finally made the winning line and moves above Mark Selby into sixth in the all-time ranking titles list.

It was his third ranking final in as many weeks and adds to his European Masters title last month.

A total clearance of 127 to level at 2-2 at the mid-session interval was the first of the left-hander's four successive frames and he bettered his own highest break in the tournament with a 142.

Dott, who lost to Robertson in the 2010 World Championship final, was seeking his first ranking title since 2007 and twice reduced his deficit to only one frame.

But Robertson moved from 6-5 to 9-5 by scoring 313 points to the Scotsman's one.

Dott won the next two frames but Robertson looked to have won the match with a break of 69 in frame 17, only for his gritty opponent to claw back the two snookers required, win the frame on the black and make it 9-8.

"As Graeme was coming back I was getting a bit twitchy but it's been a great few weeks," Robertson said after clinching a tense victory.