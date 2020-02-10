Welsh Open: Wales' Mark Williams beats Oliver Lines to reach second round

The 2019 Welsh Open was won by Australia's Neil Robertson

2020 Welsh Open Dates: 10-16 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Mark Williams is through to the second round of the Welsh Open after a 4-1 win against Oliver Lines.

The Welshman started slowly and found himself a frame behind before winning the next four to reach the next round.

Wales' Matthew Stevens and Daniel Wells are also through after beating David Gilbert and Barry Pinches respectively at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

But Lee Walker could not join his compatriots in the second round as he lost 4-2 to John J Astley.

Joe Perry was also knocked out in the first round. The Englishman led 3-2 but lost the final two frames to world number 84 Ashley Carty.

Ding Junhui, Mark Selby and reigning world champion Judd Trump are all in action on Monday evening.

Reigning Welsh Open champion Neil Robertson plays his first-round match against Wales' Jamie Clarke on Tuesday evening after Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Zhang Jiankang earlier in the day.

