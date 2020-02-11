Welsh Open: Mark Allen beats Andrew Higginson 4-1 to progress to second round

Mark Allen compiled four breaks above 50 in defeating England's Andrew Higginson

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen recovered from losing the opening frame to beat Andrew Higginson 4-1 in the first round of the Welsh Open in Cardiff.

Allen reeled off breaks of 64, 57, 114 and 76 to see off the world number 59 and book a place against either Jimmy White or James Wattana in round two.

Allen's best performance in the event was a semi-final appearance in 2016.

His fellow Antrim man Jordan Brown beat Alex Borg 4-1 and will play Welshman Mark Williams in the second round.

World-ranked seven Allen has reached the third round of the tournament in each of the last three years.

Last week the 33-year-old suffered a disappointing first-round exit to China's Liang Wenbo at the World Grand Prix, having also fallen at the first hurdle at the Masters in January.

Allen has reached the semi-final stages of six tournaments this season.