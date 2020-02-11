Welsh Open: Mark Allen beats Andrew Higginson 4-1 to progress to second round

Mark Allen
Mark Allen compiled four breaks above 50 in defeating England's Andrew Higginson

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen recovered from losing the opening frame to beat Andrew Higginson 4-1 in the first round of the Welsh Open in Cardiff.

Allen reeled off breaks of 64, 57, 114 and 76 to see off the world number 59 and book a place against either Jimmy White or James Wattana in round two.

Allen's best performance in the event was a semi-final appearance in 2016.

His fellow Antrim man Jordan Brown beat Alex Borg 4-1 and will play Welshman Mark Williams in the second round.

World-ranked seven Allen has reached the third round of the tournament in each of the last three years.

Last week the 33-year-old suffered a disappointing first-round exit to China's Liang Wenbo at the World Grand Prix, having also fallen at the first hurdle at the Masters in January.

Allen has reached the semi-final stages of six tournaments this season.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport