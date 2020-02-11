Welsh Open: Kyren Wilson makes 147 in narrow win over Jackson Page
-
- From the section Snooker
|2020 Welsh Open
|Dates: 10-16 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
|Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Kyren Wilson made a 147 break in the opening frame as he beat Wales' Jackson Page 4-3 in the Welsh Open first-round.
The 28-year-old's second career maximum break put him ahead against 18-year-old Page but the Welshman fought back to lead 3-2 at the Motorpoint Arena.
But Wilson kept his composure and won the final two frames to seal his place in the Welsh Open second round.
Four-time Welsh Open winner Ronnie O'Sullivan is also through after beating Zhang Jiankang 4-1.
Wales' Dominic Dale became the fourth home player to reach the second round earlier on Tuesday as he comfortably beat David Lilley 4-0.
There were also wins for Northern Ireland's Mark Allen, China's Yan Bingtao and Scotland's Scott Donaldson.
Reigning Welsh Open champion Neil Robertson plays his first-round match against Wales' Jamie Clarke on Tuesday evening.
