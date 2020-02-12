Welsh Open: Mark Allen eases past James Wattana to reach third round

Allen will face Dominic Dale in the third round on Thursday morning
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen produced a commanding display to beat James Wattana 4-0 in the second round of the Welsh Open in Cardiff.

Allen scored his highest break of 72 to seal a convincing victory over the veteran Thai.

The Antrim native will face Welshman Dominic Dale for a place in the fourth round on Thursday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, NI's Jordan Brown lost 4-2 to three-time world champion Mark Williams.

Allen's best performance in the event was a semi-final appearance in 2016, but has exited at the third round stage in each of the last three years.

The 33-year-old is looking to clinch his first ranking event title since the 2018 Scottish Open.

