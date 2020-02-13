Welsh Open: Mark Allen defeated 4-2 by Dominic Dale in fourth round

Allen will face Dominic Dale in the third round on Thursday morning

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen lost 4-2 to Dominic Dale in the third round of the Welsh Open in Cardiff.

Dale won the opening frame of the last-32 encounter but Allen hit back with a century in the next, before moving 2-1 ahead with the aid of a 92 clearance.

Allen broke down on 62 in the next as Dale cleared with a 70 to level and the Welshman took the next two frames to progress to the last 16.

Allen has now lost at the third-round stage in each of the last four years.

The Antrim man had beaten James Wattana 4-0 in the second round on Wednesday to book a meeting with Dale.

The 33-year-old's best performance at the Welsh Open was a semi-final appearance in 2016.

World-ranked seven Allen has reached the semi-final stage of six tournaments this season.