Welsh Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into semi-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Welsh Open in 2016
2020 Welsh Open
Dates: 10-16 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has booked his place in the semi-finals of the Welsh Open.

O'Sullivan eased past world number four Mark Selby with a 5-1 win to book a last-four tie against England's Kyren Wilson who defeated defending champion Neil Robertson 5-0.

It was straightforward for O'Sullivan, who resisted a potential late comeback from fellow Englishman Selby with the help of two fouls in the final frame.

O'Sullivan is looking to win a fifth Welsh Open title in Cardiff.

