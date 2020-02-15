Welsh Open: Kyren Wilson beats Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 in first semi-final

From the section

Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Welsh Open in 2016

2020 Welsh Open Dates: 10-16 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Kyren Wilson beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 to book his place in Sunday's Welsh Open final in Cardiff.

O'Sullivan had hoped to win a fifth Welsh Open title in Cardiff.

Shaun Murphy will take on Yan Bingtao in the second semi-final on Saturday evening.

